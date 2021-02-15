Jason Biggs jokes Hollywood has forgotten he isn't Jewish

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Jason Biggs, who has played Jewish characters in many films, feels Hollywood filmmakers have forgotten that he is not a Jew in real life.

"I'm almost afraid that if Hollywood gets wind, I won't get any more work. Especially now that it's a very sensitive time with cultural appropriation -- like, 'You can't hire him, he's not really Jewish'," Jason joked, while talking to Page Six.