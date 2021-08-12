Jason Momoa doesn't want his children to act

"Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to. I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Jason Momoa doesn't want his daughter Lola and son Nakoa to pursue a career in acting because he doesn't think they are "strong" enough to deal with the pressure.

He added: "If they (really) want to, maybe. But I don't want them to get into acting. It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure. I'm tough, I can handle it, but I wouldn't want to put someone I love (through) that."

The "Aquaman" star is even trying to branch out from acting himself.

He said: "I've been directing for a while now, so it's been a passion. I love to see the full project, not just be in one piece of it. But it's nice also to just do the actor stuff. I'm happy I can do both."

Although he's planning to focus more on directing, the actor says he wants to make a film with his friend and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson "one of these days".

--IANS

dc/ksk/