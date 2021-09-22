Jason Momoa-starrer 'Dune' to release in India on Oct 22

The film also stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

Warner Bros Pictures is set to release the film in English and Hindi.

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Jason Momoa and Zendaya-starrer 'Dune' is all set to hit the big screen in India on October 22.

Helmed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune' is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, considered as one of the most influential books of the 20th century and credited with inspiring many of the greatest films of all time.

"I discovered the book in my teenage years and I remember being totally fascinated by its poetry, by what it was saying about nature - the true main character of Dune," Villeneuve said.

The director added: "To me, 'Dune' is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It's even a love story. There's a reason the book stayed on my shelf, beside my bed, all those years."

'Dune' received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival Premiere. Villeneuve received high praise for his breathtaking adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic.

'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

Oscar-winning and multiple Oscar-nominated composer Hans Zimmer is creating the score.

