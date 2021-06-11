Jason Momoa's 'See' returning with season 3 on Apple TV Plus

Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): Apple TV Plus has renewed actor Jason Momoa's post-apocalyptic drama 'See' for a third season, the filming of which is already underway in Toronto.

As per Variety, the show's early renewal comes ahead of its season two premiere, which the streamer has slated for August 27, with new episodes premiering on a weekly basis every Friday.



The upcoming season will see the introduction of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa's character Baba Voss.

In 'See' -- which takes place in a distant future in which all of mankind has lost its sense of sight -- the second season will kick off with Momoa's Baba Voss fighting to reunite his family and escape from the war and politics that surround him.

But getting away proves difficult, and the emergence of his brother, Bautista's Edo Voss, "threatens his family even more," according to the streamer's description of the second season's storyline.

A whole host of new series regulars are joining Bautista in Season 2, including Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett and Tamara Tunie. 'See', which features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, won the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation last year.

Apple TV Plus' 'See' is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper.

Tropper also serves as showrunner. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content produce the series. (ANI)

