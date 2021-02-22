Jason Sanjay in 'Uppena' remake?

Telugu media houses have been reporting that Jason Sanjay, son of Thalapathy Vijay is likely to play the lead in the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster film Uppena . But when we asked sources close to the actor, they told us that Sanjay only has an interest in film direction and keen to take up acting for now.

Moreover, no one from the Uppena team has approached Jason Sanjay and Vijay regarding the remake so, there are no such talks for the remake.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi played the lead roles in Uppena. Devi Sri Prasad's songs are chartbusters and the movie has been declared a blockbuster in the two Telugu states.

For a debutant hero in Telugu, Uppena is said to be the biggest blockbuster in recent times.