Jason Sudeikis wins his first-ever Golden Globe

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): American actor Jason Sudeikis bagged the Golden Globe 2021 award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the comedy series 'Ted Lasso'.



This is the first Golden Globe award win for Sudeikis. Apple TV+ show 'Ted Lasso' is an American comedy series developed by Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt, based on a character of the same name that Sudeikis first portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the Premier League.

In this year's Golden Globes, Ted Lasso gained two nominations -- Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actor - Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Earlier in the Golden Globe 2021 ceremony, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste took home the award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture - 'Soul'.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for leading film "Mank" (six nominations) and a nomination for leading television show "The Crown" (also six nominations).

Mank and The Crown have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" has also been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series. (ANI)