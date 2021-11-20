Jassie Gill grabs the top spot on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Jassie Gill's song 'Surma' from his album 'Alll Rounder' has made a dent on the music-verse, as it grabbed the number 1 spot on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart which is a rare feat for any Indian artiste.

Riding high on the success of the number, Jassie Gill says, "It's overwhelming. You never know the potential of your own music until it reaches the masses. I am delighted that the song has travelled so beautifully. The fact that it's number 1 on Billboard Top Triller Global Chart is such an honour."