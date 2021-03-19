Jatin Pandit releases first non-film single 'Dhadakte rehna'

"My son Raahul Jatin heard the composition and loved it. The song started growing on us, that's when Raahul suggested that I should record this and release it as an independent single," says Jatin.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Jatin Pandit, one half of the now-disbanded composer duo Jatin-Lalit, releases his first non-film single, "Dhadakte rehna" on Friday. The video of the song, incidentally, stars his son Raahul Jatin.

The romantic ballad is composed, sung and penned by Jatin Pandit. The music video, featuring Raahul with Jessica Lopez, is directed by Harper Gahunia and is shot in California, US.

"I was waiting for some people to join me in my studio, (so) I just picked my guitar and this hook line started flowing through me. I instantly recorded the tune and completely enjoyed creating it," Jatin adds.

"I'm glad that all aspects worked out in spite of the Covid situation, and now we are going to release it. Singles these days are dominated by dance/party beats, and I have tried something new with this song. I am hopeful my fans will like it," he says.

Jatin and his brother Lalit Pandit were together among the most successful composer names in Bollywood of the nineties and the early 2000s. They are still remembered for their blockbuster music in films such as "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Khiladi", "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa", "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman", "Khamoshi", "Yes Boss", "Sarfarosh", "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Mohabbatein", "Hum Tum", "Chalte Chalte" and "Fanaa".

--IANS

