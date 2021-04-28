Jatin Sarna takes up scriptwriting

"I have finished two scripts and am in discussion with some people. The first is an adaptation of a play written by my friend. It is basically a thriller, which is a story about a writer who is facing a writer's block. The second script revolves around a teacher and student, and has a strong message of never giving up on your dreams," Jatin tells IANS.

The actor, who has been part of films such as "Sonchiriya" and "Saat Uchakkey", remains tightlipped about his third script but hints it is a comedy drama.

The Delhi boy comes from a theatre background and is an alumini of Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts. He reveals that the love of writing stories solidified during his theatre days.

"I always used to write down different instances every now and then, thinking that may be in future it would be part of a story I write. During my education in Shri Ram Centre, we used to be given many assignments around writing and direction. That is where I developed very serious interest in writing," he says.

So, does this mean that he will balance his acting career with writing?

"I am not sure because my heart beats for acting, every time, every day and every second. My priority is to be an actor, which I am. I am learning, unlearning so many things every day. I have a lot of love for acting but I will soon bring my scripts and act in them too. I think it is my wish and promise to everyone," he says.

Jatin will be soon he seen in Kabir Khan's "83". He plays all-rounder Yashpal Sharma, who played an important part in the Indian cricket team's World Cup win of 1983. His other film "Motor Maachis Cutter" is yet to go on floors.

