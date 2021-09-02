Jawaan is the title of SRK-Atlee-Nayan's film?

The latest hot buzz in Bollywood is that Jawaan is the title of Atlee's next with Shah Rukh Khan but there is no official confirmation from the team. We hear that the first schedule of the film commenced this week in Pune and Nayanthara has reached the location.



Reports also say that Atlee roped in Tamil actors Kathir and Yogi Babu for this biggie. Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra are also likely to play pivotal roles in the film.