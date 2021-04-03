Jay Bhanushali: Hosting shows gives actors chance to be ourselves

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Jay Bhanushali is currently seen on TV hosting "Indian Idol" season 12. He says that hosting shows helps his fans get to know him better.

The actor says that a basic structure is given to him in the show and he has a chance to improvise with his nuances.

"The best part of hosting is that we get a chance to build up our name and get a chance to be ourselves. There is a basic script which is given to us but it is up to us to make it more entertaining and more interactive for the audience," he told IANS.