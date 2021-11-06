Jay-Z quits Instagram a day after joining

Washington [US], November 6 (ANI): A day after making his official debut on Instagram, rapper Jay Z left the photo-sharing application.



"Sorry, this page isn't available," the text will pop up on your screen if you try to visit @jayz profile.

Jay Z joined Instagram on November 2. Interestingly, within a few hours of activating his new profile, he already amassed over 1 million followers. He also became the only person to be followed by his wife Beyonce on Instagram. However, after his departure from Instagram, Beyonce is back to following no one.

As per E! News, during his brief Instagram stint, he was seen promoting his Netflix film, 'The Harder They Fall'. (ANI)

