Jayachitra's son Amresh arrested in 26 crore scam!

Legendary actress Jayachitra's son and music composer Amresh was arrested in a 26 crore scam. Amresh and his friends promised a businessman Nedumaran to deliver a Temple Kalasam made up of Iridium that could attract rice. The incident took place in 2013 and the said businessman had given 26.2 crores to Amresh.

Amresh was arrested yesterday and a local court has sent him to judicial custody. This news on the arrest of the popular composer has shocked many in the industry.

Amresh is the composer of Prabhu Deva's Charlie Chaplin 2 in which the Chinna Machan song was a huge hit.

He is also the composer of Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva and Bhaskar Oru Rascal. Amresh had also acted in a film titled Naane Ennul Illai.