Jayam Ravi and Priya Bhavani Shankar to team up?

A section of media has reported that Tamil cinema's current busiest heroine Priya Bhavani Shankar is likely to romance Jayam Ravi in his upcoming film with Bhoologam director Kalyan.

To be produced by Screen Scene Studios, the shoot of the film will begin this month in Chennai.

Besides this yet-untitled film with Kalyan, Ravi also has Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays the titular role. Ponniyin Selvan also has Karthi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sarathkumar in pivotal characters.