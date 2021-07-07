Jayam Ravi and Priya Bhavani Shankar to team up?

A section of media has reported that Tamil cinema's current busiest heroine Priya Bhavani Shankar is likely to romance Jayam Ravi in his upcoming film with Bhoologam director Kalyan.
To be produced by Screen Scene Studios, the shoot of the film will begin this month in Chennai.
Besides this yet-untitled film with Kalyan, Ravi also has Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays the titular role. Ponniyin Selvan also has Karthi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sarathkumar in pivotal characters.
Ravi also has a spy thriller with Manithan and Endrendrum Punnagai director Ahmed. Taapsee, Rahman, MS Baskar, Ram of KGF fame, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Nana Patekar are playing key characters in Ravi's film with Ahmed.
On the other hand, Priya has a long list of films including Indian 2, SJ Suryah-Radha Mohan's Bommai, Harish Kalyan's Pelli Choopulu remake, Atharvaa's Kuruthi Aattam, Hostel with Ashok Selvan, and also in talks with Vishal's upcoming film with director Karthik Thangavel.