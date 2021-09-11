Jayam Ravi begins his next with 'Bhooloham' director!

On Friday, Jayam Ravi has commenced his new film with director Kalyan of Bhooloham fame. To be produced by Screen Scene, this yet-untitled film is the 28th film of the actor.
Priya Bhavani Shankar of Monster fame plays Jayam Ravi's pair, Sam CS is composing the music for the film and Vivek cranks the camera.
Besides this new film, Jayam Ravi has also two more films with Screen Scene. As it was Ravi's birthday, his parents were also at the puja event to wish the actor. The shoot of the film will begin next week in Chennai.
Ravi has complete Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in which he plays the titular role, he also has the spy thriller Jana Gana Mana with director Ahmed.