Jayam Ravi is busy with his 28th film!

After completing his portions in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, Jayam Ravi is fully occupied with his 28th film with his Bhoologam director Kalyan.
Produced by Screen Scene, Sam CS is composing the music for the film and Vivek cranks the camera. The shoot of the film is progressing at a rapid pace in Thoothukoodi, Chennai, and surrounding locales. In the leaked pics, the actor sports a stylish beard.
Sources say that Jayam Ravi is planning to complete the entire shoot by early next year. Meanwhile, Ravi will also soon begin dubbing his lines for Ponniyin Selvan.
The actor plays the titular role in the biggie. Besides Ravi, Ponniyin Selvan also has Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Parthiepan, Jayaram, Sara Arjun, and Vikram Prabhu.
If all goes well, Ravi will have two releases in 2022.