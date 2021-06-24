Jayam Ravi to begin his next with director Kalyan!

Actor Jayam Ravi is all set to begin his next with Bhoologam director Kalyan in July. To be produced by Screen Scene Studios, this is the first of their three-film deal with Jayam Ravi.

Sources say that Mani Ratnam is planning to resume Ponniyin Selvan only when the COVID19 cases come down as he wants to shoot most of the remaining scenes outdoors.

Considering the delay in the shoot of the magnum opus, Ravi has decided to start his new film in July.

Besides Ponniyin Selvan and Kalyan's film, Ravi also has the Janaganamana with director Ahmed.

Taapsee, Rahman, MS Baskar, Ram of KGF fame, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Nana Patekar are playing pivotal characters in the spy thriller. Produced by Passion Studios, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film.