Jayam Ravi to join hands with director Ahmed again?

Jayam Ravi has wrapped up his upcoming spy thriller with director Ahmed of Endrendrum Punnagai and Manithan fame. The latest update we hear is that Ravi is likely to join hands with Ahmed for a new film.

Tentatively titled Jana Gana Mana, the soon-to-be-released film also has an ensemble of actors including Taapsee, Rahman, MS Baskar, Ram of KGF fame, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Nana Patekar.

Produced by Passion Studios, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film, Hollywood action choreographer Glenn Boswell is taking care of the stunt portions and Sriram Iyengar is in charge of the production design.

Besides Ahmed's film, Ravi also has Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and a film with Bhoologam director Kalyan in the pipeline.