Jayam Ravi to team up with 'Irumbuthirai' and 'Viswasam' co-writer!

Jayam Ravi is all set to team up with a debutant director named Antony Baghyaraj who worked as a co-writer in films like Mithran's Irumbuthirai and director Siva's Viswasam . Ravi is said to be impressed with the script of Antony and has given his nod. Sources say that Ravi's mother-in-law Sujatha will be bankrolling the film.

Last seen in Bhoomi, Ravi is currently busy with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Ahmed's spy action thriller Jana Gana Mana.

Ravi has also given his nod for a film to be directed by Kalyan of Bhoologam fame. Sources say that the actor will simultaneously shoot for Kalyan and Antony Baghyaraj's films from July.