Jayam Ravi wraps up his portions in 'Ponniyin Selvan', Karthi reveals his character!

Actor Jayam Ravi has wrapped up his portions in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Ravi plays the titular role Ponniyin Selvan aka Arulmozhi Varman. With yesterday's shoot, Ravi has completed all his scenes in the first and second parts of Ponniyin Selvan.

"They say leadership and learning is indispensable to each other. To watch you lead this magnum opus with utmost precision whilst imparting so much knowledge around has been an experience of a lifetime sir. Thank you for your blessings, your humour, your caring nature and above all for believing in me sir. I will truly miss being on set with you and look forward to the day to work with you again. Yours forever, PS. It’s a wrap for not one but two movies. Heavy heart but onto other new beginnings with special blessings from my mother today. Happy birthday Ma", tweeted Jayam Ravi.