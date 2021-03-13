Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan's 'The Mosquito Philosophy' skips theatrical release

Jayaprakash's sophomore directorial film The Mosquito Philosophy, which was premiered at Chennai International Film Festival under Best Feature Film Category has skipped the theatrical release and directly released on Cinemapreneur, a pay-per-view OTT platform that curates the best of Indian independent cinema.

From the media statement, we came to that The Mosquito Philosophy is the first mumblecore film made in Tamil and it borrows heavily from the dogme95 movement.

"Shot in 6 hours without any written scripts or dialogues, The Mosquito Philosophy does not have retakes either. Cinematographer Jathin Shaker Raj, also the co-producer, shot the entire movie impromptu with available lights. Besides the lead actor Suresh and the director, no one among the cast and crew knew about the story", read the statement.

"What happens when a 40-year-old announces he is marrying a 25-year-old to please his mother? How does society react? Can ‘friendly banter’ change the course of a relationship? What are the problems inherent in a cross-generational match, and can they overcome them? Why is the bride often the last to come into the picture when a wedding is finalized and planned? The Mosquito Philosophy is about Suresh, a mid-career professional who travels from Bengaluru to Chennai to invite his friends to his ‘surprise’ wedding. What ensues is a longish chat over drinks, when a society’s attitudes towards beauty and ‘good looks,’ youth and aging, and intimacy and love are slowly and subtly unraveled. What is perceived as right and wrong are colored by the lens of his friends’ experiences? For one of them, marriage is the ‘mutual sucking of blood.’ A feminist undertone poses questions the women might want to ask", the synopsis read.

Jayaprakash had earlier won Gollapudi Srinivas National Award for the Best debut director for LENS.





