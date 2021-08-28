Jayaram to play an important role in Shankar's next with Ram Charan?

Talented veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram is likely to play an important role in South India's showman director Shankar's next with Ram Charan.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani will be seen playing Ram Charan's romantic interest while Anjali will be seen playing a pivotal character.

To be produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Thaman will be composing the music for the biggie.