Jayaram to play an important role in Shankar's next with Ram Charan?

Talented veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram is likely to play an important role in South India's showman director Shankar's next with Ram Charan.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani will be seen playing Ram Charan's romantic interest while Anjali will be seen playing a pivotal character.
To be produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Thaman will be composing the music for the biggie.
Shankar is currently busy finalizing the cast and crew of the film. As Ram Charan has completed shooting for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, he will start shooting for Shankar's film from next month.
The makers will soon announce the title and the release plan of the film. Sources say that Shankar has promised to complete the shoot of the film in the next six to eight months.