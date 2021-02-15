Jayasurya and Manju Warrier in 'Meri Awaaz Suno'

G Prajesh Sen, the director of the recently released Vellam, is teaming up with Jayasurya again in Meri Awaaz Suno. He had earlier directed the actor in Captain, which was based on the life of former Indian football captain V P Sathyan.

Meri Awaaz Suno is the story of a Radio jockey. Manju Warrier and Sshivada are playing the female leads.