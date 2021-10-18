Jayasurya, Anna Ben, 'The Great Indian Kitchen' top winners at the Kerala State film award

The 51st Kerala State film awards announcement has been done. Minister Saji Cherian announced the awards in the presence of Suhasini Maniratnam, who was the chairperson of the main awards jury.

Jayasurya has been chosen as the best actor for his performance in Vellam, while Anna Ben is the best actress for her role in Kappela. The well-appreciated The Great Indian Kitchen was selected as the best film. Sidhartha Siva is the best director.