Jayasurya-Manju Warrier movie 'Meri Aawaz Suno' gets clean U

In director G Prajesh Sen’s Meri Aawaz Suno, Jayasurya and Manju Warrier play the lead. The movie has been cleared by the Censor board with a clean U certificate.

G Prajesh Sen is the writer as well. B Rakesh is the producer. Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer. Bijith Bala is the editor and M Jayachandran is the music director.