Jayasurya-Manju Warrier movie 'Meri Aawaz Suno' gets clean U

In director G Prajesh Sen’s Meri Aawaz Suno, Jayasurya and Manju Warrier play the lead. The movie has been cleared by the Censor board with a clean U certificate.
G Prajesh Sen is the writer as well. B Rakesh is the producer. Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer. Bijith Bala is the editor and M Jayachandran is the music director.
Prajesh has earlier directed Captain and this year’s release Vellam, with Jayasurya playing the lead in both. Jayasurya has won the Kerala state best actor awards for both Captain and Vellam.