Jayasurya to team up with Nadhir Shah again in 'Eesho'

Jayasurya, who played one of the heroes in director Nadhir Shah’s debut Amar Akbar Anthony, is teaming up with the filmmaker again. The just-released motion poster of the movie has Jayasurya with a long beard, but the tagline clarifies, “Not from the Bible”.

Namita Pramod is the heroine. Jaffer Idukki, Johny Antony and Suresh Krishna include the main cast. Arun Narayan is the producer. Suneesh Varanad is the scriptwriter. Roby Varghese is the cinematographer. Nadhir Shah composes the music.