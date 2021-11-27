Jayasurya’s 'Eesho' gets clean U certificate

Eesho, directed by Nadhirshah with Jayasurya in the lead, has been cleared by the Censor board with a clean U certificate.
Namita Pramod is the heroine.
Produced by Arun Narayanan, Eesho has camera by Roby Varghese Raj and music by Nadhirshah. Suneesh Varanad is the writer.
Jayasurya, who had Vellam and Sunny as his releases this year, is currently shooting for John Luther, in which he is playing a cop. The actor won the Kerala state film award for the best actor recently.
Eesho was in the news as part of a controversy when certain religious groups objected to the title.