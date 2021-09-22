  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Malayalam
  4. Jayasurya’s 'Sunny' to start streaming from Sep 23

Jayasurya’s 'Sunny' to start streaming from Sep 23

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Wed, Sep 22nd, 2021, 10:22:40hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Sunny

Sunny, directed by Ranjith Sankar with Jayasurya in the lead, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Sep 23 onwards.

Produced under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, Sunny has camera by Madhu Neelakandan and music by Sanker Sharma. Shameer Muhammed is the editor.

The official trailer of the movie suggests the intense moments that is faced by a man in his single space.

Here is the trailer:

Ranjith and Jayasurya have teamed up earlier for movies like Punyalan Agarbathis, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham, Punyalan Private Limited, Njan Marykutty and Pretham 2

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features