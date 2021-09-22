Jayasurya’s 'Sunny' to start streaming from Sep 23

Sunny, directed by Ranjith Sankar with Jayasurya in the lead, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Sep 23 onwards.
Produced under the banner of Dreams N Beyond, Sunny has camera by Madhu Neelakandan and music by Sanker Sharma. Shameer Muhammed is the editor.
The official trailer of the movie suggests the intense moments that is faced by a man in his single space.
Here is the trailer:
Ranjith and Jayasurya have teamed up earlier for movies like Punyalan Agarbathis, Su Su Sudhi Vathmeekam, Pretham, Punyalan Private Limited, Njan Marykutty and Pretham 2.