Jayathirtha's 'Banaras' depicts storyline weaved around ghats, streets of Varanasi

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) The poster of director Jayathirtha's film 'Banaras' is out. The story of this movie revolves around the ghats and lively streets of Varanasi and also brings out the culture of this ancient city.

"We are all storytellers driven by our love for cinema in all its vibrant forms. 'Banaras' is a film very close to our hearts. From launching new actors Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best in this film showing the beauty, culture and ghats of Banaras with a thrilling storyline. I am sure the audience will love it as much as we enjoyed working for this film," says the director known for his movies like 'Olave Mandara', 'Tony', 'Beautiful Manasugalu' and others.

For the actor Zaid Khan, who is making his debut in the industry with this film, is surely excited about it and says: "Entering in the world of cinema with Banaras is a dream come true, I couldn't have asked for more. To be launched in an out and out commercial film, with the guidance of Jayathirtha sir and entire team of film Banaras, was an honour. It was absolutely an enriching experience working for this film"

The first look and motion poster launched at the Kanteerava Film Studio, Bengaluru as a tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The film will be released in five different languages-Kannada, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The motion poster of the film 'Banaras' is out on the official YouTube channel of T-Series and Lahari Music.

--IANS

ila/kr