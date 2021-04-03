Jayati Bhatia returns on 'Sasural Simar Ka' season 2

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actress Jayati Bhatia returns in the second season of "Sasural Simar Ka". She plays Gitanjali Devi, or Mataji, in the show that has made her immensely popular.

"My character of Mataji has become synonymous with me and it is a testimony to the love and appreciation the viewers shower on us. While my character as Gitanjali Devi resonates with Mataji, there are few surprises that the audience will witness as the story unfolds," she said.