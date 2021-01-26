Jayeshbhai Jordaar is designed as an entertainer: Divyang Thakkar opens up about directorial debut

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of his birthday, debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar opened up about how Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a quintessential big-screen experience.



"I think on the other side of this pandemic, as far as going to the movies is concerned, we're all craving that community experience where we are entertained together, laugh and cry along with absolute strangers, that is the experience we are all craving for," he said.

"And I hope that Jayeshbhai Jordaar manages to deliver on that front because it is designed primarily as an entertainer," he added.

The debutant director then threw light on how the film also hopes to raise the powerful question about the things that makes a man really strong.

"Beyond entertainment what I really hope for is, that if we are able to question somewhere, what does it really take to be a Jordaar mard? and you know, if we can somewhere, with Jayeshbhai Jordaar, manage to break that stereotype of a typical action hero and just start a dialogue on our perception of masculinity, then I feel we've achieved what we've set out to do," Thakkar said.

Divyang further said that his birthday wish would be to always have the discipline to write his thoughts on paper and devote time to develop original scripts because that's what worked for him.

"You know when I was writing Jayeshbhai Jordaar, I was not thinking about who would eventually make it, at what scale would it be mounted, who would be starring in it, I just wrote it for the pure joy of writing and creating that story," he said.

"I would like that honesty and that excitement to carry forward in my future work as well. To not worry about the outcome but just to enjoy the process of writing and creating," he added.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. In the first look that was released by YRF, which broke the internet, the superstar was seen to have visibly transformed himself again, shedding many kilos.

Ranveer as Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'. (ANI)

