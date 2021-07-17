Jayson Blair joins Hulu's 'Dollface' in a recurring role

Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): American actor Jayson Blair has joined the cast of Kat Dennings' Hulu comedy series 'Dollface' in a recurring role.



As per Variety, he will play Liam, a new love interest for Izzy (Esther Povitsky), who, for the 'Dollface' uninitiated, is a friend and co-worker of Dennings' main character Jules.

The show focuses on a young woman who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend. She then tries to rekindle long-forgotten female friendships, ignored in favour of spending time with her ex, amid a battle with her own imagination.

Dennings is best known for her work on the 'Thor' franchise, the Disney Plus series 'WandaVision' and the long-running CBS sitcom 'Two Broke Girls'.

The second season of the series from creator Jordan Weiss and showrunner Michelle Nader is currently in production in Los Angeles for an anticipated 2022 premiere.

The ABC Signature comedy co-stars Brenda Song and Shay Mitchell. This week, news broke that former late-night host Lilly Singh will join the show, playing a queer bar owner named Liv.

Blair's television and streaming credits include 'The Hard Times of RJ Berger', 'The New Normal', 'Life Sentence' and 'Good Trouble'. His film work includes 'Haunting on Fraternity Row', 'Whiplash' and 'Unforgettable'.

Weiss and Dennings serve as executive producers alongside Nader, Margot Robbie, Brett Hedblom, Tom Ackerley, Bryan Unkeless, Scott Morgan, Nicole King and Stephanie Laing.

The first season of 10 episodes premiered in November 2019. Hulu renewed 'Dollface' for a second season in January 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the shooting schedule. (ANI)

