Jeep pulls Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl advertisement

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): Following the news that iconic singer Bruce Springsteen was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in November, American automobile company Jeep has pulled its Super Bowl LV advertisement featuring the artist.



The iconic singer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in New Jersey last year. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area, National Park Service spokeswoman Brenda Ling told The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ was the first to report the November arrest of the 71-year-old star. However, the news of the arrest sparked a few days after the singer was featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Jeep spokesperson said, "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established."

In the context of the alleged incident, the spokesperson continued, "Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

While the commercial has been taken down from Jeep's official social media pages, it can still be viewed on Springsteen's Twitter account. (ANI)

