Jeetendra visits 'Ek Villain Returns' set

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor on Thursday dropped by at the set of "Ek Villain Returns", to meet the cast and crew of the film.

He spent time with director Mohit Suri and actors John Abraham and Disha Patani, and they discussed the progress of the film's shoot.

John and Disha were happy to meet the yesteryears' star and enjoyed their own fan moment. Before leaving, he gave his blessings to John, Disha and Mohit, and posed for photo-ops with them.