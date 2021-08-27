Jeethu Joseph denies facing any cyber attack

Recently filmmaker Jeethu Joseph had shared a video in which a Christian priest was saying about the need to think beyond religious beliefs during these times. The priest was talking about the response to the title of the forthcoming movie, Eesho, directed by Nadhirshah.
Jeethu shared the video, which started so many discussions in the comment box. There were many comments criticizing Jeethu for sharing the speech.
In an interview with Manorama News, Jeethu has said that he shared the speech as he felt what the priest’s speech was a genuine one.
“There have been comments in support and against the post. But I don’t see the negative comments as any attack,” says the Drishyam director.