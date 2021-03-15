Jeethu Joseph overwhelmed by Rajamouli’s praise

Rajamouli watched the film recently and he sent an appreciative message to the director Jeethu Joseph. He praised that the writing is of international standard. “I must say the direction, screenplay, editing, and acting, every craft is truly amazing. But the writing is something else, of the gold standard,” he praised.

Director Rajamouli was bowled over by Jeethu Joseph’s narrative skills in ‘Drishyam 2’, the Mohanlal starrer Malayalam thriller. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“The first part itself is a masterpiece. For the second one, to come up with a storyline that seamlessly merges with the first, with the same gripping narration is nothing short of brilliance,” he adds.

Overwhelmed by Rajamouli’s praise, director Jeethu Joseph took social media to post the snapshot of this WhatsApp message he had received. “Thank you Rajamouli sir… I am honored…you made my day,” Jeethu thanked.

Jeethu Joseph is remaking the same film in Telugu with Venkatesh. The shoot is progressing.

