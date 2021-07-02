Jeethu Joseph to team up with Mohanlal for a thriller

Earlier this year, director Jeethu Joseph had directed the sequel to his 2013 blockbuster Drishyam. The sequel, Drishyam 2 in which Mohanlal returned as George Kutty, released on OTT and became a sensational hit.
There are already talks about another episode in the Drishyam series.
Now there are reports that Jeethu will be directing Mohanlal again, the shooting of which will start as soon as the Covid restrictions are over. The movie is said to be a thriller and is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor.
Mohanlal and Jeethu were all set to start the next schedule of Ram in London, when Covid outbreak happened. Ram will resume later.
The shooting of Jeethu – Mohanlal movie will start before Prithviraj’s next movie as a director with Mohanlal in the lead, Bro Daddy.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu