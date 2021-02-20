Jeethu starts 'Drushyam 2' in Telugu

Even as Drishyam 2 is getting all the applause, there are reports about a possible Telugu remake of the movie, with Venkatesh in the lead.

Drushyam, which came out in 2014 directed by Sripriya was the Telugu version of Drishyam. Meena and Esther Anil were part of the main cast in Telugu as well. Nadia Moidu played the role, which was done by Asha Sarath in Malayalam.