Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman: Faced homophobia, racism growing up in adopted white household

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Canadian actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman recalls being the only identifiably queer person and the only person of colour in his town while growing up, adding that he experienced an abundance of homophobia, emotional abuse, physical violence and racism.

Coming from an adopted white household and raised in a small town that was mostly an all-white, racist, and homophobic community, the actor says that his life was a nightmare and a horror story in itself, due to which he didn't want to see films that could terrorise him further.