Jennifer Aniston calls dating rumours with David Schwimmer 'bizarre'

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the popular sitcom 'Friends' and her co-star David Schwimmer, who essayed Ross Geller, has debunked all rumours of them dating and called it 'bizarre'.

Aniston, who's on-screen character dated Ross on 'Friends', told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother. But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

The two actors have previously admitted they both had a crush on their co-star during the early days of 'Friends', reports femalefirst

Schwimmer had said: "The first season, we ... I had a major crush on Jen."

Aniston had added: "It was reciprocated. I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss on national television.' And sure enough, it was.

"We just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

David subsequently likened the situation to "two ships passing".

He reflected: "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

A source previously suggested that the co-stars grew closer than ever after the 'Friends' reunion special.

--IANS

dc/dpb