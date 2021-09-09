Jennifer Aniston launches vegan hair care line

The former 'Friends' star previously shared a photo of her luscious locks from behind, captioning it "something's coming", the "excited" businesswoman shared the first item from the line, named 'Lolavie', which will be available for purchase, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has launched her new vegan beauty business after teasing the line earlier this month.

"Hi world! Meet @Lolavie," she wrote on Instagram.

Aniston added: "This project has been in the works for a long time and I'm so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you," she added, alongside a clip of herself chatting to models and team members.

"So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line - and we're really proud to say it's been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff...we're paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan....and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals."

The 52-year-old concluded by stating: "Our very first product releases today, but there's so much more to come. In the meantime... Enjoy!!"

She told People, the brand had been germinating for a "long time" and her friends have been busy testing her products.

"Every time we'd have a new formula, I would hand it out to my friends because they have all different kinds of hair, and it was really nice to get feedback from them," she smiled.

--IANS

dc/kr