Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was one of her favourite 'Friends' guest star

Washington [US], May 26 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston reflected on her favourite actors who guest-starred on the beloved sitcom 'Friends'.



As per Fox News, Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the insanely popular series, spoke with Access Hollywood about the upcoming highly-anticipated reunion. During the interview, Aniston said that her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was one of her favourite guest stars.

"Mr Pitt was wonderful, (he was) fantastic," she said. Pitt had a cameo on the Season 8 episode, 'The One with the Rumor'. He portrayed Will Colbert in the annual Thanksgiving episode and still hated Rachel from high school, which made for an awkward dinner.

Apart from Aniston, actors Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow also spoke about their favourite guest stars. Cox and Kudrow named Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon, and Alec Baldwin as amazing guest stars as well.

The special reunites Aniston, Cox and Kudrow with co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry on screen for the first time since the sitcom ended in 2004.

The reunion was filmed on Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, where the show was originally shot. It was set to be filmed in 2020 but faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced last week that the reunion special will also feature a variety of guests including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, and Malala Yousafzai.

'Friends: The Reunion' streams on HBO Max on May 27, this year. Indian fans will be able to watch the reunion special on Zee5. The video streaming platform recently announced that it will exclusively premiere the special.

'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The reunion special was first announced in February 2020 by HBO Max.

Ben Winston is directing and executive producing the reunion special alongside 'Friends' executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The American sitcom was touted as one of the most popular ones and is still the talk of the town among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars back together.

The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

