Jennifer Aniston urges fans to donate for Afghan refugees amid crisis

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Friends' alum raised concerns for women's safety amid the crisis. By sharing a few posts, she amplified the resources that can help Afghan girls, women activists, and other refugees.In her first Instagram Story, Aniston shared Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai's article that seeks the need to reach out to Afghan women. Sharing the article, the Emmy award-winning actor wrote, "This is a devastating step backward for women and girls in Afghanistan."In other stories, Aniston shared posts to aware people of the process and portal where they can donate for the crisis. Aniston wrote, "Let's get these women and their families out ASAP..."Several Hollywood celebrities including Bette Midler, Sophia Bush, George Takei, and Rosanna Arquette among others also took to their social media handles to express sorrow for the people of Afghanistan.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had earlier also addressed the crisis on their Archewell website, urging their followers to help.Reacting to the situation, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, "As an international community, it is the decisions we make now -- to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet -- that will prove our humanity."The statement further read, "We encourage everybody across the Invictus network - and the wider military community - to reach out to each other and offer support for one another."For the unversed, Taliban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion. (ANI)