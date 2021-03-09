Jennifer Garner: My kids want me to look silly

Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner says that her kids love to make her look goofy. She spoke about how she makes her kids run, do sit-ups, and, once when tables turned and they made her workout, she couldn't take it.

"Now that my kids are bigger, they like to torture me. So, they want to make me look silly, which is why we have that in the movie, they want me to be out in the world looking goofy, said Garner, according to femalefirst.co.uk.