Jennifer Garner on potential 'Alias' reboot: 'Sign me up'

"Sign me up," the 48-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about a potential reboot. On "Alias", Garner played the role of a CIA double agent, Sydney Bristow, who kept her identity of a spy a secret from her friends and family.

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Garner would love to return to the reboot of the popular spy series, "Alias" that also starred Bradley Cooper, Victor Garber and Ron Rifkin, and ran for five seasons till 2006.

While there has been no official confirmation of the reboot of the series created by JJ Abrams, Garner had previously revealed that she would be "angry" if she wasn't asked to be back for the reboot.

"I've heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it. I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry," she had said in 2018, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

--IANS

