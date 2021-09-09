Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney will be welcoming a new member in their life as the duo is all set to embrace parenthood for the first time together.



A representative for Jennifer confirmed the good news to People magazine on Wednesday.

After parting her ways with director Darren Aronofsky in late 2017, the 'Monk' actor started dating the New York City-based art gallerist Cooke. The two got engaged in 2019 and married the same year at a Rhode Island wedding ceremony in October 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, this news comes a few hours after the first trailer release of Jennifer's star-studded new Adam McKay directorial film 'Don't Look Up', also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep in lead roles. (ANI)

