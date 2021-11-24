Jennifer Lawrence got 'high' while shooting for 'Don't Look Up'

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Lawrence, who portrays Kate Dibiasky in the new political comedy 'Don't Look Up', has revealed that in order to immerse herself in her character, a PhD student and regular weed consumer, she sought permission from director Adam McKay to smoke marijuana before a scene with Hollywood star Meryl Streep that had no dialogue.

As McKay spoke about how the actress threw herself into the role, Lawrence interrupted and said: "I know what you're going to say, and I wasn't pregnant (at the time), reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The director agreed: "You were not pregnant. Can I say this?".

The star replied: "I think so, just nobody tell my mother-in-law."

The 'Anchorman' director explained how the actress asked if she could smoke a joint, with the actress then interrupting: "Because my character was getting high in the movie."

McKay continued during a Question and answer event for the film in Los Angeles: "So Jen was like, ‘Are you gonna throw me some improv?,' which we always do. And I was like, ‘No, you can get high.'"

The 53-year-old filmmaker was very tempted to take advantage of Lawrence's altered state but ultimately decided it would be "mean" but the 'Mother!' actress said not everyone on set left her alone while she was high.

McKay said: "I kept turning to my script supervisor, Cate Hardman, and was like, ‘I just want to say, 'Hey Jen. I think I have a monologue idea for you.' And I would look at Jen and was like, ‘I can't do it. It would be too mean.' So I left you alone."

She replied: "I was a real target. Everyone was f****** with me… I guess because I was high. Easy to f*** with."

--IANS

dc/