Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez deny reports of split

According to Fox News, after the reports surfaced on Friday that claimed the 'On the Floor' singer and former MLB professional breaking up, both the couple shared a joint statement to refute the rumours.The joint statement, shared with Fox News on Saturday, reads "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."A source close to the stars further claimed that while reports of their breakup were premature, the two have recently run into some issues."Nothing was concrete. They hit a rough patch but are working through it," the source said.An initial report before the news of their split surfaced claimed that Lopez was busy in the Dominican Republic filming a movie while Rodriguez is currently in Miami, getting ready for baseball season.The recent reports also pointed that the reason of the power couple deciding to split may have stemmed from earlier rumours regarding an alleged romance between Rodriguez and 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy.However, various sources indicated at the time that there was no connection between the two, where one even claimed that Rodriguez doesn't know the reality star.A source close to the power couple also claimed to Fox News on Saturday that a third party did not contribute to the couple's recent troubles. "Jennifer and Alex have much bigger things like businesses and their respective kids to worry about," the source said.On the other hand, Lopez earlier revealed that she and Rodriguez were seeing a therapist during the lockdown because of the ongoing tensions between them."It has been actually really good. We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she told.As reported by Fox News, the couple was also planning to buy a mega-mansion together but the idea didn't materialiseThe last official public event Lopez and Rodriguez attended together appears to be President Biden's inauguration, where Lopez performed.Lopez's relationship with Rodriguez was confirmed in March 2017, and a month later, Lopez opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about connecting with her future husband.The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017 and celebrated Christmas as a family later that year. Lopez raved about Rodriguez in August 2018 as she accepted the MTV Video Music Awards' Video Vanguard Award honour.Rodriguez popped the big question in March 2019 as the couple enjoyed a tropical vacation. He announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lopez wearing a massive square-cut diamond ring. "She said yes," he captioned the picture.Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony father of her twins, Max and Emme from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.Meanwhile, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They have two daughters, Natasha and Ella. (ANI)