Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez enjoy quality time together after split rumours

As per People magazine, over the weekend, Rodriguez shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from his time at the tropical island, where he travelled to reunite with Lopez after they confirmed they are "working through some things."Lopez has been in the Dominican Republic filming her upcoming romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'."He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer," a source told People magazine.One Instagram post shared on Friday by Rodriguez featured the former baseball player playing golf out on the island. "Golf in the . #Blessed #Fore#playagrande," he wrote.On Sunday, Rodriguez shared more scenic photos from the island on his Instagram Story. Rodriguez is expected to return to Miami when Major League Baseball kicks off the 2021 regular season in April. He is an analyst on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.On Saturday, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, a producer on 'Shotgun Wedding', said on Instagram that the film is "halfway through principle [sic] photography."She also wrote "four more weeks" in the caption of the post, which featured a video of Lopez delivering a speech to the cast and crew of the film.In a brief joint statement on March 13, hours after a swirl of breakup rumours hit the internet, Lopez and Rodriguez said they have been "working through some things" in their relationship.While the two appeared happy as they celebrated Lopez's performance at US President Joe Biden's Inauguration in Washington, D.C., in January and then Valentine's Day last month, sources told People magazine they've been quietly struggling for some time."She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months," said a friend of Lopez.In her February Allure cover story, Lopez told the magazine that she and Rodriguez had recently sought couples' therapy."I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship," she said, adding that they had hit pause on wedding planning after being forced to cancel two ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Lopez's relationship with Rodriguez was confirmed in March 2017, and a month later, Lopez opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about connecting with her future husband.She said at the time, "I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by. Afterward, I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.'"The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2017 and celebrated Christmas as a family later that year. Lopez raved about Rodriguez in August 2018 as she accepted the MTV Video Music Awards' Video Vanguard Award honour.Rodriguez popped the big question in March 2019 as the couple enjoyed a tropical vacation. He announced the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of Lopez wearing a massive square-cut diamond ring. "She said yes," he captioned the picture.Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony -- father of her twins, Max and Emme -- from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.Meanwhile, Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008. They share two daughters, Natasha and Ella. (ANI)