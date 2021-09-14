Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on PDA at Met Gala 2021

Rather than walking down the red carpet together, Affleck met Lopez inside the event, where they posed for the cameras, reported People magazine.They also wore outfits from the same designer. Both stars adhered to the event's 'American Independence' dress code, with Affleck keeping it simple in a Ralph Lauren tuxedo and Lopez bringing her signature glam to the carpet in a custom dark brown Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.The silk dress featured a couture bustier, crystal embroidery, braided leather trim and took a team of fifteen artisans over twelve days to create, according to the brand.Lopez completed the look with a custom, hand-made faux fur cape featuring a mix of leather, suede, and shearling fringe along with a spattering of crystal beadwork that took over 200 hours to create.JLo and her styling team added a combination of vintage accessories including a Navajo stamped silver ring and silver jewellery from the Ralph Lauren archives.Affleck and Lopez's Venice Film Festival date night last week marked their return to the carpet for the first time in over 15 years.The couple made a show-stopping entrance at the premiere of Affleck's new film 'The Last Duel', their first red carpet appearance since rekindling their romance earlier this year.Lopez, who previously dated Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck, who had split from Ana de Armas, rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer's birthday.Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel. Meanwhile Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. (ANI)